S&P Expects Ukraine To Receive USD 3 Billion From IMF In 2019

Standard&Poor's, an international rating agency, predicts that Ukraine will receive USD 3 billion from the International Monetary Fund under a new cooperation program in 2019.

The international rating agency announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Standard&Poor's also predicts devaluation of the hryvnia to 30.3 UAH/USD in 2019.

Standard&Poor's predicts that the international reserves of Ukraine at the end of 2018 will amount to USD 18.432 billion.

The international rating agency predicts that the international reserves of the country will amount to USD 19.442 million in 2019 and USD 20.048 billion in 2020.

The statement reads that the government of Ukraine will have to pay close to USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and 2020 (approximately 4.5% of GDP) on its foreign liabilities including interests.

According to the statement, the funds received from the International Monetary Fund will be channeled to the international reserves and won't be used for payments on sovereign debts.

The statement reads that the new agreements with the International Monetary Fund will provide access to additional finance from the side of international donor organizations: EUR 1 billion from the European Union and USD 800 million from the World Bank.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Standard&Poor's has affirmed Ukraine's ratings of B-/B with Stable outlook.