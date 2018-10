S&P Revises Ukraine's GDP Growth Forecast For 2018 From 3.1% To 3.0%, Inflation Forecast Revised From 8.9% To

Standard&Poor's, an international rating agency, has revised Ukraine's GDP growth forecast for 2018 from 3.1% to 3.0% and Ukraine's inflation forecast for 2018 from 8.9% to 10.3%.

The international rating agency announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 3.0% in 2018 and the inflation in the country will be 10.3%.

The international rating agency expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 2.5% in 2019. The inflation forecast for 2019 is 7.5%.

The statement reads that Ukraine's GDP will grow by 3.0% in 2020 and 2021. The inflation forecast for 2020 and 2021 is 7%.

According to the statement, the GDP per capita in Ukraine is estimated at USD 2,800 in 2018 or 70% of the GDP per capita in Ukraine in 2013.

According to the statement, more than 1 million Ukrainian citizens worked in Poland in 2017.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Standard&Poor's has affirmed Ukraine's ratings of B-/B with Stable outlook.