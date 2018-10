Ukraine Decides To Launch Roadshow For New Issue Of Eurobonds On October 23

Following recent negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the new Stand by program, Ukraine has appointed organizers of new issue of eurobonds and will start meetings with investors on Tuesday, October 23.

A well-informed source has said this to Reuters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

BNP Paribas, Citi, Goldman Sachs International and JP Morgan are appointed lead-managers and book-runners of the decade-long issue in dollars.

The meetings with investors will take place in London and the United States starting October 23, 2018.

The borrower can also additionally discuss the issue of five-year obligations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last time the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine entered the capital markets with a public offering of an external borrowing in September 2017 and attracted USD 3 billion for 15 years at 7.375% per annum.