The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) says the Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia has recruited Tymofii Nahornyi, ex-husband of Ukrainian Olympic Champion Lilia Podkopayeva.

Oleh Valendiuk, the head of the office of the SBU for Kyiv and Kyiv region, announced this at a news briefing on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the news briefing the SBU showed the evidence of the high-treason of Nahornyi.

According to the video footage, Nahornyi had a meeting with Russian businessman Alexei Dashutin and suggested resolving problems with law enforcement agencies of Russia by involving Artem Pshonka, the son of former prosecutor general of Ukraine Pshonka.

During the meeting Nahornyi said he had been recruited by Russian secret services. He was ordered to create a political party in Ukraine for participation in the parliamentary elections in Ukraine. The aim of the party would be blocking Ukraine's joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Nahornyi said he would be provided with finance, including from former prime minister Mykola Azarov and Andrii Kliuyev, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

According to Oleh Valendiuk, Dashutin met with two citizens of Russia, including a former lawyer, to resolve his problems with Russian law enforcement agencies. The two Russians charged Dashutin EUR 1.1 million for their services.

They were arrested at the moment they received money from Dashutin.

On Monday, the Kyiv Appeal Court is scheduled to consider an appeal of prosecutors against a ruling of a court, which selected detention with an option of a bail of UAH 0.5 million as a measure of preventive punishment for Nahornyi.

Nahornyi is suspected of high treason

The SBU hopes the appeal court will terminates an option of release on a bail.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Nahornyi has been released from a remand prison on paying UAH 0.5 million of bail.