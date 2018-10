The Standard&Poor's Global Ratings international rating agency has affirmed long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings of Ukraine on obligations in foreign and local currencies at the level of B-/B.

The agency has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ratings' outlook is Stable.

At the same time, the agency affirmed Ukraine's 'uaBBB' rating (national scale).

The Stable outlook reflects analysts' opinion regarding early termination of the current EFF (Extended Fund Facility) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and launch of the new 14-month program.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine fell two places to 83rd one among 140 countries in the World Economic Forum rating.