Supreme Court Rules Lawful Unlimited Use Of Cars With Foreign Registration Brought In Ukraine In Transit Regim

The Supreme Court of Ukraine has ruled lawful the unlimited in time use by citizens of cars with foreign registration brought to Ukraine in the transit regime.

The press service of the Supreme Court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The use of personal car with European plates brought as a transit car is not any offense described by the Customs Code," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in May 2018, the State Fiscal Service (SFS) said that 317,000 cars with foreign number plates remained unregistered in Ukraine.