NBU Cuts Assets By 7.5% To UAH 950.3 Billion In 9M

In the first nine months of 2018, the assets of the National Bank of Ukraine shrank by 7.5% from UAH 1,027.086 billion to UAH 950.255 billion.

This follows from the preliminary data on the central bank's balance as at October 1, 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The assets within special drawing rights shrank the most from UAH 60.860 billion to UAH 8.427 billion.

At that, securities of nonresidents decreased by 7.96% to UAH 381.434 billion.

Ukraine's securities decreased insignificantly from UAH 372.697billion to UAH 363.217 billion.

Besides, in the first nine months of 2018, loans for banks and other borrowers decreased from UAH 32.417 billion to UAH 23.077 billion, and fees on account of International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s quotas shrank from UAH 80.415 billion to UAH 79.432 billion.

Obligations of the NBU decreased by 11.9% from UAH 862.193 billion to UAH 759.592 billion, а the equity capital rose from UAH 164.893 billion to UAH 190.663 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, assets of the NBU rose by 9.1% or UAH 85.511 billion to UAH 1.026 trillion.

NBU assets rose from UAH 849.2 billion in 2015 to UAH 940.6 billion in 2016.