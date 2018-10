Gas Price For Population Will Grow By 23.5% From November 1 - Groysman

Starting November 1, 2018, natural gas price for the population will grow by 23.5%.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman said this at the Friday extraordinary meeting of the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Groysman noted that the households needing state assistance will receive it as subsidies.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended until November 1, 2018 the Executive Order 187 on imposition of special obligations for the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and regional gas distribution companies to retain the price of natural gas for the population and municipal heating enterprises, and set the new price of UAH 8,550 per thousand cubic meters for the population from November 1.

On October 17, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the effective natural gas price for the population until October 27.

Late in May 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers extended special obligations of Naftogaz to supply natural gas to the population and municipal heating enterprises at the existing price until August 2018.