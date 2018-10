Ukraine Will Face Default Without Cooperation With International Partners - Groysman

Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman notes that without cooperation with international partners Ukraine will find itself on the brink of default.

Groysman said at the Friday extraordinary meeting on the Ukrainian Government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The prime minister noted that it was decided to raise the natural gas price for the population by 23.5% from November to prolong cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU is expecting an increase in natural gas price for the population to obtain another tranche from the IMF.