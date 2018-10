On October 11, Ernest Airlines (Italy) opened the Kyiv - Rome route.

Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ernest Airlines flights to Rome are performed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Departure from Kiev is at 11:25 a.m., departure from Rome is at 02:20 p.m.,” the statement reads.

According to the statement, the Kyiv - Rome air ticket will cost from EUR 49, in both directions - from EUR 98.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, Ernest Airlines opened Rome - Lviv and Milan - Lviv routes.

Еrnest Airlines is an Italian airline with headquarters in Milan that owns a fleet of two A320 and A319 aircraft.

The airline is a low-cost carrier and serves the Italian and Albanian markets.