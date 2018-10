The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services (Energy Commission) states that in September the maximum price of natural gas for consumers (except for the population) was UAH 14,000 per thousand cubic meters (with VAT and without the cost of transportation and distribution).

This is stated in the report of the Commission on the results of monitoring gas prices, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the entry into force of the law “On the Natural Gas Market” from October 1, 2015, the Energy Commission does not set a price limit for gas for consumers and institutions financed from the state budget.

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company, as well as private companies, independently determines prices for natural gas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the Energy Commission, in June, July and August the maximum price of natural gas for consumers (except for the population) was UAH 12,500 per thousand cubic meters.

The Energy Commission ascertains the maximum price of gas for industrial consumers in 2017, which amounted to UAH 10,806.12 per thousand cubic meters in January, in February - UAH 11,034.73 per thousand cubic meters, in March - UAH 11,034.73 per thousand cubic meters, in April - UAH 11,022.01 per thousand cubic meters, in May - UAH 11,022.01 per thousand cubic meters, from June to November - UAH 11,500 per thousand cubic meters, in December - UAH 12,500 per thousand cubic meters.