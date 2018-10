Two communities of the Moscow-run Ukrainian Orthodox Church have challenged at the Supreme Court of Ukraine the lawfulness of the adoption of the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine to support the appeal of President Petro Poroshenko to Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to provide autocephaly to a local Orthodox church in the country.

This is said in the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The religious communities want the Supreme Court to terminate the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada.

The Supreme Court has opened a case and will consider it within 60 days, i.e. until December 9, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 19, the Verkhovna Rada supported the appeal of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to Patriarch Bartholomew I of Constantinople to grant autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has registered a lawsuit challenging the lawfulness of President Poroshenko's appeal to the Ecumenical Patriarch on autocephaly to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

At its regular session convened on October 9-11 the Holy and Sacred Synod presided by the Ecumenical Patriarch decreed to revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, which granted the right to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv.

President Poroshenko says the decision of the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is virtually the provision of autocephaly to the Orthodox church in Ukraine.