Infrastructure Ministry: FAA Allows U.S. Air Companies To Resume Flights In Simferopol And Dnipropetrovsk Flig

The Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine says the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA, the United States) has allowed the U.S. air companies to resume flights in the Simferopol and Dnipropetrovsk flight information regions.

The press service of the Infrastructure Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Infrastructure Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelian has said that the Federal Aviation Administration of the USA has allowed American air companies and their partners to resume flights to three Ukrainian airports and over a part of the air space over the Black Sea," reads the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, the Ukraerorukh state air navigation servicing enterprise and the FAA said they were eying resumption of flights of airlines registered in the USA within the Simferopol and Dnipropetrovsk flight information regions.