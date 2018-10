Rada Adopts First Reading Of Bill On 2019 State Budget

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted on the whole a resolution on findings and remarks on the law on the state budget for 2019.

With 226 votes required, 240 lawmakers voted for resolution No.9000-п, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Adoption of the resolution means adoption of the first reading of the law on the state budget for 2019.

The Budget Code requires adoption of the first reading of the law on state budget until October 20.

In compliance with the Budget Code the Cabinet of Ministers and the Verkhovna Rada committee for budget have 14 days but no later than November 3 to submit amended draft state budget to the parliament.

The draft state budget for 2019 projects devaluation of the hryvnia to 29.4 UAH/USD at the end of 2019.

The draft state budget for 2019 is based on the forecast of GDP growth of 3%. The nominal GDP will grow to UAH 3,946.9 billion.

The draft state budget for 2019 also provides for increase of consolidated budget revenues by UAH 130 billion to UAH 1,292.7 billion and the minimum wage to UAH 4,200.

Defense spending is projected at UAH 209.5 billion and education spending at UAH 242.1 billion.

The draft state budget for 2019 is based on the inflation forecast of 7.4%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted the bill on the state budget for 2019 to the Verkhovna Rada.