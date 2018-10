Constitutional Court Refuses To Consider Constitutionality Of Creation Of Energy Commission With Powers To Set

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has refused to consider the constitutionality of creation of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services and its powers to set tariffs.

This is said in the decision of the Constitutional Court of September 19, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the Constitutional Court had considered a motion of the Supreme Court challenging the decree of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko of August 2014.

The Constitutional Court opened the case in December 2016.

The Constitutional Court says the presidential decree have lost their effect as the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a law on the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services in September 2016.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is final and cannot be challenged.

Judge Oleksandr Lytvynov of the Constitutional Court disagrees with the decision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Verkhovna Rada member Yulia Tymoshenko and other 45 members of the Ukrainian parliament have applied to the Constitutional Court to challenge the constitutionality of the law on the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services of Ukraine.