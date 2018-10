Rada Allows Speaker Parubiy To Sign Appeal To National Security Council On Sanctions Against NewsOne And 112 U

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has allowed Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy to sign a resolution urging the National Security and Defense Council to introduce sanctions against NewsOne and 112 Ukraina television channels.

With 226 votes required, 57 lawmakers voted for draft resolution No.9157-П against the sanctions, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Parubiy is entitled to sign the resolution supporting the sanctions against the television channels.

The resolution will take effect on the date of signing.

The Verkhovna Rada initiated sanctions against 112 Ukraine TV and radio company and regional companies broadcasting under 112 Ukraine logo: Ariadna TV, Leader TV, Partner TV, TV Vybir and New Format TV.

Besides, the sanctions are offered against Novyny 24 Hodyny that broadcasts under the NewsOne name.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 4, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a resolution to apply to the National Security and Defense Council with a request to consider its recommendations regarding imposition of sanctions against NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channels.

On October 4, Verkhovna Rada members Oleksandr Vilkul and Nestor Shufrych (from the faction of the Opposition Bloc) registered a draft resolution to urge the parliament to cancel the results of the vote for submitting to the NSDC recommendations regarding imposition of sanctions against NewsOne and 112 Ukraine TV channels.