Rada Wants Cabinet To Oblige Central Bank To Transfer UAH 47.6 Billion Of Profit To State Budget In 2019

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted a resolution instructing the Cabinet of Ministers to oblige the National Bank of Ukraine to transfer to the state budget UAH 47.6 billion of profit in 2019, UAH 2 billion more than the Cabinet of Ministers projected in the draft state budget for 2019 prepared for the first reading.

With 226 votes required, 240 lawmakers voted for resolution No.9000-п, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Adoption of the resolution means adoption of the first reading of the law on the state budget for 2019.

On September 15, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine submitted the bill on the state budget for 2019 to the Verkhovna Rada.

In the bill the Cabinet of Ministers suggests that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine oblige the National Bank of Ukraine to transfer UAH 45.6 billion of its profit to the state budget in 2019.

The Verkhovna Rada wants to increase the sum to UAH 47.6 billion.

The Ukrainian central bank will transfer funds to the state budget in compliance with a plan endorsed by the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2015, the Ukrainian central bank was obliged to transfer UAH 60.5 billion to the state budget, UAH 38 billion in 2016, UAH 44.4 billion in 2017, and has transferred UAH 44.6 billion to the state budget since January 1, 2018.