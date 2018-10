The Kyiv city council has renamed Marshala Zhukova Street (Desnianskyi district) in Kubanskoyi Ukrainy Street.

The press service of the Kyiv city council announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The public discussions of the issue of renaming the street were from May 29 to July 29, 2017.

It was Polihrafichna Street until 1974.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 12, the Kyiv City Council renamed Melnykova Street (Shevchenkivskyi district) as Yuriya Ilyenka Street.