The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a bill on resumption of criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the state border.

With 226 votes required, 243 lawmakers voted for the second reading of bill No.7017, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Verkhovna Rada canceled criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the state border in 2004.

Bill No.7017 reinstates Article 331 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with some amendments.

The bill introduces that illegal crossing of the state border by citizens of the aggressor country or citizens of other countries in the interests of the aggressor country and against the national interests of Ukraine outside border checkpoints or via border checkpoints without required documents can lead to up to three years in prison.

At present the illegal crossing of the state border is an administrative offense.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 6, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the first reading of the bill on resumption of criminal responsibility for illegal crossing of the state border.