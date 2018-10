Rada Decides To Transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to Permanent Use of Ecumenical Patriarchate

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has decided to transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to the permanent use of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

With 226 votes required, 237 lawmakers voted for the first and the second readings of bill No.9208, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The transfer of the church shall following a resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine in compliance with the law on religious organizations.

The bill has yet to be signed by the President of Ukraine.

The law will take effect on the day following the date of its publication.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 17, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko registered a bill to transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to the permanent use of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

On April 20, 2018, the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate launched procedures of granting the tomos on autocephaly to the Orthodox church in Ukraine.

At its regular session convened on October 9-11 the Holy and Sacred Synod presided by the Ecumenical Patriarch decreed to revoke the legal binding of the Synodal Letter of the year 1686, which granted the right to the Patriarch of Moscow to ordain the Metropolitan of Kyiv.

President Poroshenko says the decision of the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate is virtually the provision of autocephaly to the Orthodox church in Ukraine.