Rada Adopts First Reading Of Bill On 2019 State Budget 18:23

Constitutional Court Refuses To Consider Constitutionality Of Creation Of Energy Commission With Powers To Set Tariffs 18:16

Rada Allows Speaker Parubiy To Sign Appeal To National Security Council On Sanctions Against NewsOne And 112 Ukraina TV Channels 18:12

Rada Wants Cabinet To Oblige Central Bank To Transfer UAH 47.6 Billion Of Profit To State Budget In 2019 18:10

Kyiv City Council Renames Marshala Zhukova Street In Kubanskoyi Ukrainy Street 18:02

Temperature Of +19…+21, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Friday 17:33

Rada Reintroduces Criminal Responsibility For Illegal Crossing Of State Border 17:30

Rada Decides To Transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to Permanent Use of Ecumenical Patriarchate 17:22

Court Abolishes SBU's Decision To Deport Azerbaijani Diaspora Head Dzhavadov For Criticizing Ukrainian Authorities And Support To Saakashvili 17:19