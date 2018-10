National Security Council Orders Enhancement Of Measures To Protect CEC And Register Of Voters From Russia's C

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has ordered law enforcement agencies to introduced enhanced measures to protect the Central Election Commission and the state registers of voters from cyber attacks in connection with expected attempts of the Russian Federation to meddle in the elections in Ukraine.

The press service of the National Security and Defense Council announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov headed a meeting of the national coordination center for cyber security.

"We held democratic, fair, and transparent elections in 2014… There are grounded reasons to expect that the leadership of Russia will take attempts to use the election process for any price for its hybrid aggression against our state," he said.

Following the discussions it was decided to order the Central Election Commission, the State Service for Specialized Communications and Information Protection, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the National Police creation of workgroup to provide reliable functioning of the Elections unified information and analytical system during the presidential elections and the parliamentary elections in 2019.

It was decided to hold exercises on joint actions to rebuff cyber attacks against the Central Election Commission.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Security Service of Ukraine says the Russian secret services have been involved in at least 35 cyber attacks on Ukrainian facilities and databases since January 1, 2018.