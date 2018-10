Ukraine systematically does not fulfill international obligations in the field of human rights. Despite the fact that the PACE Resolution 2189 (2017), which concerns the linguistic rights of national minorities, was adopted almost a year ago, the government did not take systematic and effective measures aimed at ensuring these rights. The MP from the Opposition bloc, First Deputy Chairman of the Permanent Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Yuliya Lovochkina believes that the Cabinet must immediately take comprehensive and effective measures aimed at solving the problem of violation of the language rights of national minorities. The request was sent to the prime minister Volodymyr Groisman by the MP.

According to Yuliya Lovochkina, the Law of Ukraine "On Education" adopted on September 5, 2017 violates Ukraine’s obligations under international treaties, namely Article 1 of Protocol 12 to the Convention on the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, Articles 7, 8 of the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages, Articles 5, 6, 13, 14 of the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

The parliamentary request states that "On October 12, 2017, the PACE adopted Resolution 2189 (2017) "New Ukrainian Law on Education: The Greatest Obstacle to the Education of National Minorities in Their Native Language". According to paragraph 15 of the Resolution, the PACE urged the Ukrainian authorities to fully implement the recommendations of the Venice Commission and to amend the new Law on Education accordingly. Despite the fact that the above-mentioned PACE resolution was adopted almost a year ago, the government did not take systemic and effective measures aimed at ensuring the rights of national minorities to the full extent."

In a request, Yulia Levochkina noted that according to the Institute for Educational Analytics, approximately 8% of schoolchildren are studying in the languages of national minorities. In particular, 7% of students receive education in Russian, while 1% of schoolchildren study in Romanian, Hungarian, Polish and Moldovan. "The adopted Law" On Education "significantly narrows the rights of national minorities in spite of international treaties ratified by Ukraine," the First Deputy Chairman of the PACE Permanent Delegation is convinced.

The MP believes that the important role in translating the recommendations of the PACE belongs to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, which directs and coordinates the activities of the Ministry of Education and Science, ensuring the formation and implementation of state policy in the fields of education and science.

"Despite the fact that the Resolution 2189 (2017) was adopted by the PACE almost a year ago, the government did not take systematic and effective measures aimed at ensuring the rights of national minorities to the full. As a result, the situation continues to worsen in this direction, the rights of children and their parents are violated, tensions increase in bilateral relations with individual neighboring states, and the image of Ukraine in the international arena is not conducive", - Yuliya Lovochkina said in her request.

"Ukraine must fulfill its international obligations properly and guarantee the language rights of national minorities", - the MP summed up.