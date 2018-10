Serhii Semochko, the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service, carries out two secret operations at present.

Yehor Bozhok, the head of the External Intelligence Service of Ukraine, said this at a meeting of the parliamentary anticorruption committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He says he cannot deprive Semochko of access to state secrets.

"Because I cannot stop two operations on regarding the protection of defense capacities of the country carried out by Mr. Semochko," he said.

Bozhok said Semochko had a limited access to the state secrets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Security Service of Ukraine commenced investigation against Semochko within a high treason case.

Semochko denies illegal enrichment and accuses journalists of manipulations.

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine has opened an illegal enrichment case against Semochko.