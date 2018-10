External Intelligence Service Head Bozhok Sees No Legal Grounds To Suspend Service First Deputy Head Semochko

Yehor Bozhok, the head of the External Intelligence Service of Ukraine, sees no legal grounds to suspend Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the Service.

Bozhok gave the position at a meeting of the parliamentary anticorruption committee, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of today there are no legal grounds for suspending him," he said.

Commenting on reports that relatives of Semochko received Russian citizenship, he said the son of Sergey Naryshkin, the head of the Russian External Intelligence Service, was granted residence permit in Hungary.

Vitalii Malikov, the first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine, said the SBU was checking reports about Semochko.

According to Malikov and Bozhok, Semochko did not undergo special investigation after he had left the Crimea annexed by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 16, the Security Service of Ukraine commenced investigation against Serhii Semochko within a high treason case.

Semochko denies illegal enrichment and accuses journalists of manipulations.

The National Anticorruption Bureau of Ukraine has opened an illegal enrichment case against Semochko.