A-95 Consulting Group: End Of Re-Export Of Russian Gasoline And Diesel Fuel From Belarus Not To Affect Prices

The A-95 Consulting Group says the end of re-exports of Russian gasoline and diesel fuel from Belarus will not affect the prices in the Ukrainian domestic market as such supplies were minimal.

Artem Kuyun, the director of the A-95 Consulting Group said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"I do not predict any influence on the prices," he said.

Mass media of Belarus and Russia have reported that Russia will stop supplies of gasoline and diesel fuel to Belarus until the end of 2019.

The media say Belarus provides its needs in gasoline and diesel fuel by processing the Russian oil at its refineries and supplies excessive volumes of gasoline and diesel fuel to Ukraine at prices that are lower than the market prices.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, experts predict stabilization of prices of gasoline and diesel fuel in October.

On October 16, the average retail prices for the A-95 gasoline decreased by 0.3% or 9 kopecks to UAH 32.80 per liter, and for diesel fuel increased by 0.06% or 2 kopecks to UAH 31.57 per liter, as against October 12.

In the first nine months of 2018, Ukraine boosted imports of petroleum products by 1.5% or 85,216 tons to 5,715,950 tons year over year (5,630,734 tons).