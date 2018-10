Ukrainian Law Enforcers Arrest Russian Businessman Nemoliakin In Kyiv Accused Of Embezzlement Of RUR 500 Milli

A Ukrainian court has ordered detention as a measure of preventive punishment for Russian businessman Andrei Nemoliakin accused in Russia of embezzlement of RUR 500 million of the Russian Defense Ministry in 2012.

This is said in materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On October 28, 2015, the Investigation Committee of the Russian Federation accused Andrei Nemoliakin and other persons of the crime.

In April 2016, the Interpol put him on the red notice.

In June 2016, a court in Moscow ordered to arrest Andrei Nemoliakin.

In September 2018, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) arrested Russian businessman Nemoliakin in Kyiv.

During the search the SBU found a forged passport of Ukrainian citizen and a forged Ukrainian driving license for another name.

The Ukrainian court satisfied the motion of Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and ordered his detention until October 19 or a decision on his extradition.

