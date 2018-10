Russia Refuses To Cancel November 11 Elections In DPR And LPR - Ukrainian TCG Delegation

The Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine states that the Russian Federation has refused to cancel the elections in self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (DPR and LPR) scheduled for November 11 and that their probably is 99%.

Ambassador Oleksandr Motsyk has said this at a press-conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Motsyk noted that the TCG-format negotiations have come to deadlock.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Defense Ministry Intelligence Department states that the occupation administrations make the population take part in the November 11 elections.