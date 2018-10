In September 2018, coffee import rose by 16.6% or USD 1.626 million to USD 11.416 million, and its export fell by 22.3% or USD 0.023 million to USD 0.080 million year over year.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September, Ukraine imported coffee mainly from the Republic of Poland for USD 2.477 million.

In the first nine months of 2018, coffee import rose by 25.8% or USD 18.296 million to USD 89.221 million, and its export rose by 83.9% or USD 0.614 million to USD 1.346 million year over year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2018, coffee import rose by 14.1% or USD 1.355 million to USD 10.949 million, and its export rose by 49.4% or USD 0.040 million to USD 0.121 million year over year.

In 2017, Ukraine imported coffee for a total of USD 106.631 million, and exported it for USD 1.072 million.

Import/export of coffee in September 2018, USD million: