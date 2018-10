Head Of Vostok Air Force Command Petrenko Killed In Su-27 Fighter's Crash In Vinnytsia Region

Deputy aviation commander / head of the Vostok air force command, Ivan Petrenko, was killed in a crash of a Su-27 fighter during military drills in Vinnytsia region.

Press service of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The data on the second pilot will be provided later.

The plane crashed in a field near the population center of Ulaniv on October 16 at about 5 p.m.

No casualties among civilians have been reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine's Su-27 fighter crashed during a training flight in Vinnytsia region on October 16.

The statement reads that the fighter crashed near the village of Ulaniv at about 5 p.m.