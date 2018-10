The National Bank of Ukraine states that inflation expectations of the business have improved and made 8.9%.

This follows from results of another survey conducted among heads of enterprises by the NBU in the third quarter of 2018, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ukrainian business reserves positive expectations regarding the level of economic activity in the coming 12 months.

The business expectations index made 117.2% for the next 12 months.

Just like in the previous surveys, the revival of the economic activity is expected by respondents representing all types of businesses.

The most optimistic forecast belongs to representatives of the processing industry.

High economic activity growth rates are retained mainly thanks to the improvement of forecast regarding overall sales as well as investment expenditures for machinery, equipment and inventory.

An increase in investment expenditures in the coming 12 months is expected by respondents of all types of economic activity.

The enterprises retain positive estimations regarding the current financial and economic state of their enterprises and expect improvements within the upcoming 12 months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU states that high inflationary pressure has remained against the background of consumer demand.

In September, consumer inflation remained almost unchanged and made 8.9% year over year.

Prices rose by 1.9% month over month.

In September 2018, consumer prices rose by 1.9% month over month, and by 8.9% year over year.

In the first nine months of 2018, inflation made 5.6%.