Source: Ukrainian Military And Serviceman Of U.S. National Guard Found Dead Following Crash Of Ukraine's Su-27

A Ukrainian military and a serviceman of the National Guard of the United States have been found dead following the crash of Ukraine's Su-27 fighter during a training flight in Vinnytsia region on October 16.

A well-informed source said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"During the rescue operation two bodies were found. One of them is a military of the Ukrainian armed forces and the other is a serviceman of the the National Guard of the United States," said the source.

The reason of the crash has yet to be established.

