The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) has fined the Nyva winery (Tairove, Odesa region) UAH 795,574 for violating the legislation on protection from unfair competition.

The press service of the AMCU announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the winery has been fined for using the design of bottle and bottle collar of the Fratelli Bianko wine to make the wine look like the Martini Bianсo wine (Italy).

The AMCU also fined the Nyva winery another UAH 794,720 for deceptive information.

According to the state register of legal entities and individual entrepreneurs, the ultimate beneficiary and the director of the winery is Svitlana Salamakha.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Nyva winery was founded in 1991.