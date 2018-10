The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine says the authorities of Switzerland have frozen USD 2 million on accounts of businessman Serhii Kurchenko.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that the decision followed a request of the Prosecutor General's Office on international legal assistance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March 2018, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv authorized special (in absentia) pre-trial investigation of businessman Serhii Kurchenko, the owner of the East European Fuel and Energy Company (VETEK).