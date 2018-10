The Main Intelligence Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine says the occupational administrations in the Donbas intimidate people to force them to take part in the so-called "elections" in the occupied territories set for November 11, 2018.

Dmytro Hutsuliak, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the intelligence of the Defense Ministry, the occupational administrations enhance measures of forcing citizens to take part in the 'elections' that will take place on November 11," he said.

He says the occupational administrations say pensioners can be deprived pensions if they do not come to "polling stations."

He says the number of citizens not willing to take part in the "elections" is growing.

He notes that the number of citizens who left the occupied territories has grown.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Main Intelligence Department of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine says the "ministry of healthcare" of the so-called "Donetsk's People's Republic" has allowed conscriptions of mentally defective people.