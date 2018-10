State Fiscal Service Ups Collection Of Unified Social Tax By 26.8% To UAH 163.9 Billion In 9M

The State Fiscal Service (SFS) increased the collection of a unified social tax (UST) by 26.8% or UAH 34.7 billion to UAH 163.9 billion in January-September 2018 year over year.

The SFS announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In January-September 2018, the State Fiscal Service ensured the receipt of a unified social tax for the obligatory state social insurance at the level of UAH 163.9 billion.

This figure exceeds the last year’s payment of a unified social tax for the same period by 26.8% or UAH 34.7 billion.

In September 2018, UAH 18.7 billion of unified social tax were received, which is by 23% or UAH 3.5 billion more than last September.

The SFS will continue to monitor compliance with tax laws when paying wages and other incomes to citizens in order to fulfill the assigned tasks of ensuring the implementation of state policy on administering a unified social tax to ensure timely implementation of pension payments and social benefits.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the unified social tax by software means is automatically distributed by the State Treasury Service of Ukraine by types of compulsory state social insurance in accordance with certain proportions and transferred for its intended purpose - to accounts opened in the State Treasury Service on behalf of funds of obligatory state social insurance and pension insurance.

For 2017, the receipt of unified social tax at the level of UAH 180.8 billion was ensured, which is by UAH 49 billion more than in 2016.