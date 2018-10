President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko will register a bill to transfer St. Andrew's Church in Kyiv to the permanent use of the Ecumenical Patriarch.

Verkhovna Rada member Iryna Lutsenko from the Solidarity Bloc of Petro Poroshenko, who is the representative of the President of Ukraine in the parliament, announced this during a meeting of the conciliatory council of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Within days a bill will be registered in which President Petro Poroshenko wants to transfer the St. Andrew's Church to permanent use of the Ecumenical Patriarch as a symbolic gesture that St. Andrew baptized Ukraine once," she said.

She says the President urges all factions to support the bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at its regular session convened on October 9-11 the Holy and Sacred Synod presided by the Ecumenical Patriarch decreed to appeal to all sides involved in the creation of the united Orthodox Church of Ukraine to avoid appropriation of Churches, Monasteries and other properties, as well as every other act of violence and retaliation.