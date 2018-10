EBRD Appoints Patrone As New Director For Ukraine

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Matteo Patrone as new director for Ukraine.

Francis Malige, the Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus at the EBRD, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Malige added he would introduce Patrone in the coming weeks.

According to a statement by the EBRD, the Bank has appointed Matteo Patrone as the director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

Matteo Patrone will work in Kyiv and be responsible for the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine.

Patrone will replace Malige.

Matteo is a citizen of the Italian Republic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, EBRD director Sevki Acuner ended his work on the port in June.