In September 2018, port import rose 3.9 times to USD 7.321 million, and its export rose by 29.9% to USD 0.278 million year over year.

The State Fiscal Service of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In September 2018, Ukraine imported pork mainly from the Federal Republic of Germany (USD 2.350 million).

In the first nine months of 2018, pork import rose 6.2 times to USD 36.787 million, and export decreased by 64.9% to USD 3.235 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2018, pork import rose 7.4 times to USD 6.897 million, and its export decreased by 53.6% to USD 0.337 million.

In 2017, Ukraine imported pork for USD 9.958 million, and exported it for USD 10.515 million.

Import/export of pork in September 2018, USD million: