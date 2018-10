Source: Ukrainian Military And Serviceman Of U.S. National Guard Found Dead Following Crash Of Ukraine's Su-27 Fighter In Vinnytsia Region 18:53

AMCU Fines Nyva Winery UAH 795,600 For Unethical Competition 18:36

PGO: Switzerland Freezes USD 2 Million On Account Of Businessman Kurchenko 18:33

Defense Ministry's Intelligence: Occupational Administrations In Donbas Intimidate People To Force Them Participate In "Elections" Of November 11 18:29

State Fiscal Service Ups Collection Of Unified Social Tax By 26.8% To UAH 163.9 Billion In 9M 18:27

MP Iryna Lutsenko: Poroshenko Initiating Transfer Of St. Andrew's Church In Kyiv To Permanent Use Of Ecumenical Patriarchate 18:23

Temperature Of +7…+22, No Precipitations In Kyiv On Wednesday 18:21

EBRD Appoints Patrone As New Director For Ukraine 18:19

Pork Import Up 3.9 Times To USD 7.3 Million, Export Up 29.9% To USD 0.3 Million In September 18:15