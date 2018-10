The Constitutional Court of Ukraine has declared unconstitutional the authorities of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine to collect citizens' personal data.

Press service of the Constitutional Court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision of the Constitutional Court is binding, final and cannot be appealed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November 2017, former ombudsperson Valeriya Lutkovska asked the Constitutional Court to assess the constitutionality of the ministry's right to collect information containing bank secrecy and personal data.