The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company has commenced natural gas supplies to the Kyivteploenergo municipal utility company.

Naftohaz Ukrainy announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company and the Kyivteploenergo municipal company have signed an agreement on gas supplies, which is based on the amicable agreement approved by the Economic Court of Kyiv. The agreement is concluded on terms provided by resolution No.187 of March 22, 2017, of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine," reads the statement.

Thus, the Kyivteploenergo municipal company can renew hot water supplies to households and to begin the heating season.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv has approved the amicable agreement between the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company and the Kyivteploenergo municipal enterprise.

On October 9, Naftogaz signed an amicable agreement with Kyivteploenergo and Kyivenergo.

On September 11, the Kyiv city council authorized transfer of the UAH 2.6 billion that the Kyivenergo power company owes the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company to the Kyivteploenergo municipal heating utility.

Naftogaz of Ukraine announced in late May that it was ready to supply natural gas to Kyivteploenergo if Kyivenergo’s debt to Naftogaz of Ukraine were transferred to Kyivteploenergo.