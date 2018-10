Denisova: 700 Children Evacuated In Lysychansk As Fragments Of Antiaircraft Missile Fall On School

Nearly 700 schoolchildren were evacuated as fragments of an antiaircraft missile fall on the territory of a school in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, on October 12.

Ukraine's Ombudsperson Liudmyla Denisova wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Nobody has been injured.

Ombudsperson Denisova urges police, the Security Service of Ukraine, and other law enforcement agencies to investigate the incident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2018, the State Emergency Service found a bomb of World War Two in the village of Zorya in Dnipropetrovsk region.