NACP Finds Violations In E-Declaration Of Ex-Chair Of Supreme Court Romaniuk For 2015

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has found violations in the electronic declaration of former chairperson of the Supreme Court Yaroslav Romaniuk for 2015.

A source in the NACP said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the source, on Friday the Agency approved the results of a full audit of Romaniuk's e-declaration.

In particular, Romaniuk provided false data on an area and a date of acquiring proprietary rights on a real estate object, thus violating the law On Corruption Prevention.

Still there are no grounds for bringing him to administrative or criminal responsibility.

Now he has to submit a corrected declaration.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2017 the High Council of Public Justice dismissed the chairperson of the Supreme Court Romaniuk from the post of judge.