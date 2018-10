On October 11, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine first joined the celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child, having become a part of the international campaign Girl2Leader (girl2leader.org).

On this day, about 3,000 students and senior pupils from all over the world met women-politicians in their parliaments and the European Parliament to simultaneously take their experience. Ukrainian girls visited the Verkhovna Rada and met women-MPs from different factions.

Ambassador of Girl2Leader in Ukraine is the MP Yuliya Lovochkina. MPs Natalia Agafonova and Natalia Korolevska attended the meeting with the girls, in particular.

“Your active life position, willingness to participate in the decision-making process is your personal investment in the future, which you will live in. Our country needs women’s leadership as never before,” Ambassador Yuliya Loovochkina emphasized.

“The conflict in the East of Ukraine, low standards of social protection, problems in the field of education and health care are those realities in which, unfortunately, Ukrainian society lives now. And this is precisely the areas where a woman can and should be useful,” she said.

“There is no gender equality in the modern world. This is due to the patriarchal structure of society, which was formed for centuries. Indeed, we live in another society and we can say that we have completely different rights than our grandmothers. We really have rights, but do we have opportunities? The rights do not always equal opportunities, co-hoster of the program Girl2Leader Natalia Agafonova. – To change the situation, we need to involve as many women as possible in the decision-making process and involve women in politics. I believe that if there are more women in politics, we can change these stereotypes, we can change the consequences of this gender inequality, both in economic and security matters.”

“One hundred years ago, Ukrainian women, like women from most European countries, were given the right to vote. Women were allowed to participate in the elections. For a hundred years, women were mostly engaged only in voting. Now a new world is born. We see world trends, trends in our country, when everyone understands that nothing happens without women. Too many mistakes are made in the world; there are too much injustice and too many problems, starting from the environmental situation and enduring continuous wars and social injustice. Therefore, for women it is important today to understand their role not only as a wife, mother and guardian of the family hearth, she must understand her role in influencing the processes – how the country will live, how the world will develop,” Natalia Korolevska, co-hoster of the program Girl2Leader said.

“We all should be sensitive, gender sensitive, humanly sensitive. Then we will be able to see that we respect each other. Because gender equality is a matter of respect for women, and for men, regardless of the gender of a person, in every sphere of life. These are certain civil rights that are combined with opportunities,” Kateryna Levchenko, Governmental Commissioner for Gender Policy said.

The Worldwide Campaign, Girl2Leader, operates under the auspices of the international non-governmental organization the Women’s Political Leaders Global Forum, and aims at empowering female leaders to empower young girls.

The WPL Global Forum is a women’s association with senior government positions and active participation in decision-making processes. In particular, among the participants of the WPL - the President of Lithuania Dalia Grybauskaitė, the President of Malta Marie-Louise Coaleiro Preca, Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dăncilă, Prime Minister of Irland Katrín Jakobsdóttir, and others.

Additional information: https://www.facebook.com/Girl2LeaderUkraine.

