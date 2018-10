The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate does not rule out that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine will be granted the tomos on autocephaly in November 2018.

Yevstratii Zorya, the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Kyiv Patriarchate, said this in an interview with the Hromadske.ua television channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We will do our utmost to see this happen as soon as possible. The closest possible date - the next meeting of the Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which will be in the second half of November," he said.

He says participating in the unification congress of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church will be primates who applied to the Ecumenical Patriarch with a request to grant the tomos on autocephaly.

"These will be primates of the Kyiv Patriarchate, the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, and some ten, we do not know exactly how many so far, from the Moscow Patriarchate," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Patriarch Filaret, the head of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate, says the tomos on autocephaly will be granted after unification of the Ukrainian Orthodox Churches.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate has urged the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church and the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate to jointly prepare the unification congress for electing the head of the Ukrainian autocephalous church.