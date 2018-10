On October 11, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine placed hryvnia-denominated government domestic loan bonds for UAH 50.567 million and foreign currency-denominated bonds for USD 175.9 million.

The ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the ministry placed the bonds with the maturity of 68 days for UAH 50.567 million at 19% per annum.

Besides, it placed foreign currency-denominated bonds with the maturity of 250 days for USD 25.122 million at 7% per annum, with the maturity of 475 days for USD 101.630 million at 7.5% per annum and with the maturity of 110 days for USD 49.176 million at 5.77% per annum.

The overall amount sent to the state budget was UAH 4.977 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the Finance Ministry placed hryvnia- and foreign currency-denominated government bonds for UAH 32.755 billion and USD 1.81 billion.