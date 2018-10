The salary of Verkhovna Rada Chairperson Andriy Parubiy made UAH 42,288 in September, of Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Heraschenko - UAH 44,578.60, and of Verkhovna Rada Deputy Chairperson Oksana Syroyid - UAH 38,764.

The Rada's executive staff announced this in response to a request from Ukrainian News Agency.

Besides, Parubiy, Heraschenko and Syroyid in September were charged UAH 35,240 each as funds associated with the performance of MP powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the salary of Parubiy made UAH 38,700 in August, of Heraschenko - UAH 20,300, and of Syroyid - UAH 38,800.