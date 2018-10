The Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says Russia's occupational administration owes militants of the so-called Donetsk's People's Republic RUB 12 million.

Maksym Prauta, the spokesperson for the Defense Ministry of Ukraine, said this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate, the Russian occupational forces have begun to reinforce elements of the 1st army corps in Donetsk region and promise to pay militants three-month arrears after they agree to come to the frontline.

"Some officials of the Russian occupational forces use for own enrichment corruptive scheme linked with non-payment of arrears that amount to RUB 12 million," he said.

He said the situation caused mass protests of militants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons Ministry of Ukraine states that annually, the Russian Federation spends about USD 1.3 billion to maintain the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic.