Energy Commission: New Heat Energy Tariffs Will Be Endorsed In One Month After Cabinet Introduces Higher Gas P

New heat energy tariffs will be endorsed in one month after the Cabinet of Ministers introduces higher gas prices for households.

Oksana Kryvenko, the chairperson of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services (Energy Commission), said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"As soon as the Cabinet of Ministers gives a new gas price for households we will initiate the procedure of revision of heat energy tariffs. Open discussions will follow and in one month new tariffs will appear," she said.

According to her, if the Cabinet of Ministers endorses a decision to increase the gas price in October, higher heat energy tariffs will be introduced from December 1 and the households will pay higher prices for services rendered in December in January 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock company does not predict any crisis of payments for utility services regarding households this winter.

The Cabinet of Ministers intends to discuss the question of increasing the gas prices for households by 40% as condition for continuation of the cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.